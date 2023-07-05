Play Brightcove video

CALDWELL

Three men have been charged with terror offences in connection with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

The men, aged 45, 47 and 58, will appear before Belfast Magistrates Court later today.

A5 DUAL

A motion calling for the Irish government to honour a commitment to fund 50% of the cost of the A5 upgrade has passed without opposition in the Dail.

A scheme to turn the road into a dual carriage-way was first approved in 2007.

Since then, 47 people have died on it, including three members of one family. Sinn Fein proposed the motion.

ULSTER UNIVERSITY DEMENTIA

Ulster University is set for a £80,000 investment to create an artificial intelligence model that can help those living with dementia.

The technology will detect, monitor and prevent agitation. It will be co-designed by dementia sufferers and their carers.

NI AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie is set to give evidence as part of an inquiry into the effectiveness of the Good Friday Agreement. It's being undertaken by Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.

Last month, members spoke to leaders of the DUP and Alliance - they will speak to the SDLP leader, Colum Eastwood at a later date.

NHS 75

Today officially marks 75 years since the creation of the NHS - the world's first completely free healthcare system.

Representatives from across health and social care will gather at Stormont and Belfast City Hall will be lit up blue to honour the landmark anniversary.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.