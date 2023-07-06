Men were responsible for 70% of all fatal and serious road traffic collisions (KSI) caused by careless driving between 2012 and 2021 in Northern Ireland.

The statistics from the Department for Infrastructure (DFI) also show that the majority of careless driving casualties (63%) were male.

Overall there have been 4,332 casualties on Northern Ireland's roads since 2012 caused by careless driving.

The figures from the Department for Infrastructure highlight a range of trends regarding careless driving on our roads.

They highlight how fatal and serious road traffic collision casualties (KSIs) have fallen by 35% since 2002 and are down 17% from the 2004-08 baseline.

The figures also show that those aged between 35-49 accounted for the highest level of careless driving causalities (21%), followed by the 50-64 age group (20%), while those aged 16-24 were the least responsible for such accidents (19%).

The majority of careless driving casualties since 2012 have been car drivers (60%). followed by car passengers (19%), motorcyclists (16%), pedestrians (11%) and cyclists (10%).

Additionally, car drivers were responsible for the majority (57%) of their own injuries with 1,025 out of the 1,803.

The majority of all careless almost half (47%) of all careless driving KSI collisions occurred between 1.00pm and 7.00pm.

