The family of one of the Disappeared says 'time is running out' in the hope of finding out information about how her brother died and where he is buried.

Dympna McVeigh spoke to UTV at Bragan Bog - a desolate piece of land across the border in Co Monaghan.

As she spoke, diggers were working at bogland in the pouring rain, hoping to see signs of cut markings where a grave might lie.

Columba McVeigh was 19 when he was abducted from his Co Tyrone home, killed and secretly buried.

He's one of four victims, killed by republican paramilitaries during the Troubles, whose remains have still not been recovered. The remains of 13 people have been found.

Teams of investigators have been working at various points on the bog site for years, battling through wet weather conditions which severely impede their work.

To get to the bog site, a jolting track road makes you shudder. It's a journey that sends chills into Dympna McVeigh every time she makes it.

"Every time I drive up that dirt track the hair stands on the back of my neck," she said.

"Then you just think to yourself, how the hell did he feel that night or day, or whenever he came up here in a car? Did he know what was going to happen to him?"

To hear from Columba's family and to scope out the site, a group of Irish politicians made the trip to Bragan Bog.

They included Fergus O'Dowd TD.

He is a TD in the Republic of Ireland and visited the site along with members of a committee which looks into how the Good Friday Agreement is being implemented.

The committee chair told UTV it was important to attend the bogland and speak to Columba McVeigh's family.

"I think we're universally saying the same thing, north and south, that it's time for Columba to be returned to his family so they can give him a Christian burial."

"It's hugely important for the families who are heartbroken, every day, by this ongoing terrible situation that they're in and that the killing of somebody and their abduction and their murder - it's a huge trauma that will never be forgotten, ever."

Jon Hill of the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains is the Lead Investigator in the search for Columba.

He has helped recover the remains of some of the other Disappeared victims.

He said despite now searching a smaller piece of land, the team are relying on credible information.

However, he also revealed that he hasn't found anything to give him more hope now than during any other investigation, but will not give up.

"We are going to do what we need to do and if that is perhaps disappointing for the family [because] it takes longer than expected, that's our responsibility to undertake this search to the best of our ability and that's what we'll do."

Dympna McVeigh has appealed for anyone with information to come forward to the Commission.

"We're running out of time for the people out there who have the information," she said.

"Unfortunately there's none of us getting any younger.

"He was my brother - he's still my brother and it's heartbreaking."

Anyone with information can call the ICLVR confidentially on 00800 55585500.

