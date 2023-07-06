A 32-year-old man has been arrested after police seized a large amount of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £150,000.The man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in the Doogary Road area of Omagh following a stop and search of the car he was driving.

Following the discovery of the drugs, police searched a nearby property, where a suspected class C controlled drugs were seized.

“The man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled Drug and later further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class C controlled drug.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find