A flat in Limavady was set on fire last night in a suspected arson attack.

Police received reports of the fire in the Old Distillery Gardens area of the town at around 11:30pm on Wednesday evening.

The flat was not occupied at the time, but extensive damage has been caused to the property.

The PSNI believe the fire was started deliberately and they are appealing for information from anyone who might have seen someone suspicious in the area to get in touch.

