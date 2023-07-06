Former Northern Ireland health minister Robin Swann will give evidence on Thursday afternoon at the UK Covid Inquiry.

It is the first time a politician from Northern Ireland will speak at the inquiry.

Mr Swann who was health minister throughout the pandemic played a large part in the handling of the pandemic here.

The inquiry into the United Kingdom's handling of Covid is hearing from senior politicians, health officials and experts.

It is due to hear evidence and hold public sessions until 2026.The current module of the inquiry is looking at how ready the UK was to deal with the onset of a global pandemic.

A number of key figures from Northern Ireland are expected to give evidence before the committee over the next seven days.

Among some the areas likely to be looked at is the impact of power-sharing government in Northern Ireland being interrupted on the handling of the pandemic.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.