Two Ballymena men accused of involvement in the murder of Chloe Mitchell appeared in court again on Thursday.

Appearing separately by video link from prison, both Brandon Rainey and 34-year-old Ryan Johnston Gordon confirmed they could see and hear the proceedings at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

During a very brief mention, a prosecuting lawyer told the court the “full file remains outstanding” so as it was a recent matter, she was seeking a four-week adjournment “for further update.” Defence counsellors Neil Moore and Kelly Doherty had no contrary submissions so remanding the pair back into custody, District Judge Nigel Broderick adjourned the cases to 3 August. Rainey, 26, from James Street in Ballymena, is accused of the murder of 21-year-old Ms Mitchell on a date unknown between 2-5 June this year. Gordon, from Nursery Close in the town, is charged with assisting an offender in that “knowing or believing” Chloe Mitchell had been murdered by Brandon Rainey, he assisted an offender by concealing evidence “intending to impede the apprehension or prosecution” of Rainey. It is understood that when they were charged, Rainey told cops he was “not guilty” while care assistant Gordon claimed “I definitely wouldn’t.”

Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre and detectives investigating her disappearance launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found in Ballymena. Forensic officers attended a flat in the James Street area of Ballymena after the property had been cordoned off by police earlier in the week. The discovery came after extensive searches across Ballymena with members of the Community Rescue Service (CRS) assisting police. When the pair were initially charged on Monday last month, Rainey’s defence counsel Mr Moore applied for him to be held in a secure mental health unit, revealing that he is a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic. He argued that Rainey should be detained there under the mental health order so that he can be psychiatrically assessed revealing that Rainey has been an inpatient at the facility before. Mr Moore further revealed that in August last year, a mental health tribunal “indicated that he should not be released” but a further full hearing two weeks later “indicated that he should be released, and he was released shortly thereafter,” adding that as a result of previous convictions, Rainey is still subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order. The court heard however that Rainey has escaped from the Shannon Clinic three times before including one incident when he sparked a nationwide, four-day man hunt before he was eventually found in Ballymena. Det. Insp. Foreman argued however that psychiatric services and facilities at HMP Maghaberry could be used to identify any psychiatric issues which Rainey may have. At that time, the judge said the police objections “are well made…so I’m not minded to return him to anywhere part from HMP Maghaberry,” concluded the judge.

