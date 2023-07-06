A man in his twenties has been shot in the leg following a break-in at a flat in Londonderry.

Police say masked men entered a flat in the Drumcliff Avenue Area of the city at around 11.05pm on Wednesday night.

The PSNI and the ambulance service attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Detective Sergeant Gingell said: “There is no justification for this type of attack. Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community."

Police inquiries are ongoing and they are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

