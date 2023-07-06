Two of Northern Ireland's most popular beaches have been 'red-flagged by the RNLI as unsafe for bathing.

The National Trust said on social media that a potentially toxic blue-green algae had been found at beaches in Portstewart and Castlerock. In the statement the trust said that :

"Warning ! Beach has been red-flagged by RNLI - unsafe for bathing due to blue - green algae detection in the water.

"DAERA sampling today has confirmed potentially toxic blue green algae at Castlerock with suspected blue green algae noted at Portstewart.

"These are freshwater species, and the source is likely to be the River Bann.

"DAERA Emergency Pollution are aware of the situation.

"Please stay out of the water !

The RNLI red-flag status means going into the water for bathing is not allowed. Blue-green algae has been found across Northern Ireland during the warm weather we have had. It can cause illness in humans and animals and there has been a number of dog deaths due to the Algae

