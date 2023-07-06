Three men have been arrested by police investigating the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell.

The men aged 23, 25 and 36 were arrested in Londonderry under the Terrorism Act in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attack.

They have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

John Caldwell survived a dissident republican gun attack in Omagh in February after he had taken a youth coaching session.

He was with his son loading footballs into the boot of his car when he was shot.

Mr Caldwell spent several weeks in intensive care after the shooting.

The senior detective had led a number of high-profile PSNI investigations in Northern Ireland.

In May he was seen in public for the first time since the incident, at a garden party in Royal Hillsborough during a visit by the King and Queen, where he had a private audience with Charles.

He spoke in public when he was presented with the special recognition award at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards on Friday night.

The New IRA said it carried out the attack in the aftermath.

