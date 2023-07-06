Play Brightcove video

PALLIATIVE CARE

Northern Ireland is facing a tsunami of need for palliative care for terminally ill people. That is the warning from Marie curie as today they reveal demand here could rise by 32% by 2048 without the resources to deal with it.

The charity is calling for the urgent need to improve and grow the support needed for people at the end of life before it is too late.

BEACH SWIMMING

Two beaches in Northern Ireland have been flagged by the RNLI as unsafe for bathing due to blue-green alage detetection in the water.

In a post on social media, the National Trust said it had been found at Portstewart and Castlerock beaches and urged people to stay out of the water.

COVID

Northern Ireland's former health minster Robin Swann will give evidence during the UK's Covid Inquiry later on Thursday.

The inquiry is examining the country's preparedness and resilience ahead of and during the pandemic.

Mr Swann will also be joined by Doctor Doctor Denis McMahon, who is Permanent Secretary of the Executive Office.

SWAHH

Findings of a consultation over the temporary removal of emergency surgery at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen are to be published today.

Emergency surgery at the site was suspended last year in a move criticised by local campaign groups - however the Western Trust insists the change has not affected patient safety.

STENDHAL

The Stendhal festival returns today for its thirteenth year. The annual music and arts festival in Limavady runs until Saturday, and features a host of emerging Northern Irish talent.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.