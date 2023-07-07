A man allegedly entrusted with more than £300,000 worth of cocaine seized in east Belfast has been refused bail, a judge has ruled. Nathaniel Davies, 33, was refused bail amid claims he brought the drugs to a co-accused’s home last month. Police discovered a bag containing the illicit haul in a loft of the apartment at Cuba Walk during searches on June 1.

A commercial hydraulic press was also found in the property. Davies, of Lissan Close in Belfast, was allegedly seen bringing a similar bag to the apartment and opening it with a key before the searches were carried out. He faces a charge of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply. Opposing his application for bail, a detective claimed he was complicit in a cocaine operation on a commercial scale. She told Belfast Magistrates’ Court: “We estimate the street value (of the seizure) to be in excess of £300,000. “He was more than simply a courier who collected and conveyed the drugs.

“It’s the police case that he was entrusted with significant responsibility, given the financial value of both the cocaine press and the kilo of cocaine found in the property.” The court heard Davies had a key to the apartment when he was arrested. “He was observed going in and out of it,” the detective added. With Davies denying knowledge of the drugs, his barrister argued that the co-accused, who allegedly had control of the flat, obtained bail at the High Court. “It would not be fair if he was not released when there is nothing to distinguish them,” she submitted. But District Judge George Conner suggested the co-accused may have been “lucky”. Denying Davies’ renewed bid for bail, Mr Conner said: “He can challenge my decision again at the High Court.”

