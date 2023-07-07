Fintona Pearses GAA have released a statement after two people were stabbed in an incident at an under-16 Gaelic Football match on Thursday evening.

The club said "all focus in on the welfare of the children and young people present."

The incident occured at a sports ground in the Convent road area of Cookstown on Thursday evening.

An under-16s match between Fintona Pearses GAA and Cookstown Fr Rocks was taking place at the ground.

Two people were injured, and a man in his 40s was arrested by the PSNI and taken away for questioning.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance service attended the scene, and treated both injured people at the scene.

One person was taken to Antrim Area Hospital for further treatment.

In a statement released on social media early on Friday morning, Fintona Pearses GAA said they are "aware of a serious incident that occurred tonight at an underage football match which the PSNI are investigating.

"Our thoughts are with those impacted and all focus is on the welfare of the children & young people present.

"The Club will be making no further comment at this time."

Cookstown Fr Rocks released a statement late on Thursday evening saying that "The committee will now work to ensure that children and young people who witnessed this disturbing and very serious incident have the support and assistance that they require in the coming days."

Local Alliance party councillor Stephen Donnelly said he was "deeply concerned" by the incident.

"My thoughts are with all the young people and children who were unfortunate enough to witness such a shocking act of violence," he added.

