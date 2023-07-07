Play Brightcove video

Stabbing at GAA game

A man in his 40s has been arrested by police after two people were stabbed at an under 16s Gaelic football club in Cookstown.

It happened at Paddy Cullan Park during a Gaelic game on Thursday night. Police say one man was taken to hospital and the other person received medical treatment at the scene.

Cookstown Father Rocks Gaelic Football Club said it was working to support children who witnessed the incident.

Arrests of claim of responsibility for Caldwell shooting

Three men have been charged in connection with the claim of responsibility for the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

The men who were arrested on Thursday, are expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court later.

Co Antrim fundraiser to start latest challenge

A 12-year-old from Larne starts his latest fund raising challenge later. Ben Dickinson will walk 999 laps of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium to raise money for three charities including one which tackles hunger and food waste.

Republic of Ireland falter in final world cup warm up

The Republic of Ireland's women travel to Australia today ahead of their first ever World Cup appearance.

They'll face the hosts in their opening game in Sydney on 20 July. Last night they lost 3-0 to France in their final warm-up game.

