One police officer was bitten and two others assaulted as they responded to a call out in south Belfast on Thursday night.

The attacks happened in the Botanic Avenue area around 11.40pm, as police attended the scene of an altercation.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and disorderly behaviour.

Police said the officers were attacked as they attempted to make an arrest. The officers sustained minor injuries.

The man was arrested for assault on police, and he remains in police custody while inquires are ongoing.

Inspector Bell of the PSNI said: “Our officers are working night and day to protect the public and the communities that they serve.

"Assaults should not be tolerated in any instance but they will not deter our officers from continuing their work every day to keep people safe.”

