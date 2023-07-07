Words by Rebecca Sayers

Popular Northern Ireland beach to remain closed until at least Tuesday, says the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

Castlerock Beach in the Portstewart area will continue to be closed to the public following the confirmation of blue-green algae on 6 July.

An update from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs stated that further testing will take place over the weekend to assess the extent of algal blooms in the area, with the results are expected early next week.

The public has been told to remain vigilant and take extra care if they are visiting the North Coast in July.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) received a report of suspected algae on 5 July after bathing water testing.

Blue-green algae can cause illness in humans and is extremely toxic to animals. There have been a number of dog deaths due to algae.

An NIEA spokesperson said: “Algal blooms are naturally occurring events that are often associated with warmer conditions coupled with longer daylight hours.

"Although this is not always the case, the blooms can be toxic and occur due to a wide range of factors”.

They urged the public to “adhere to any warnings not to enter water or let their pets come into contact with algae along shorelines.”

As the blue-green algae in Lough Neagh have been moving downstream with the natural flow water, the natural movement of the tides and wave action will break up the algae, potentially leading to some washing up on the shore.

This summer, blue-green algae has been found in twenty locations across Northern Ireland. It can appear along the water column or along the shoreline.

Any suspected cases of blue-green algae should be immediately reported to Northern Ireland Environment Agency or reported on the Bloomin Algae App.

What do blue-green algae look like?

During bloom, water may look less clear and more blue-green or green-brown. During calm weather scum may form.

This is when several bloom-forming species rise to the surface and may look like paint or small clumps.

Blooms may last a few days to several weeks until water conditions change, and the algae, therefore, die and decompose.

Why should you be aware of blue-green algae?

Excessive toxins produced during a bloom can be harmful to health.

Blue-green algae can cause illness in humans, producing rashes after skin contact or if swallowed can cause sickness.

If animals ingest it, it could cause death.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.