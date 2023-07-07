Three Londonderry men have been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged in connection with the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell. Caolan Robert Brogan, 23, of Bluebellhill Gardens , 25-year-old Tiarnan McFadden of Carnhill and 36-year-old William Martin McDonnell from Balbane Pass are charged with possessing articles for use in terrorism. Mr Caldwell was shot multiple times in front of his young son after football training at a sports complex in Omagh back in February.

The charges are connected to a note posted on a shop wall on the 27 February from the New IRA claiming responsibility. A police officer told the court he could connect all three to the charges. The trio all deny having a document containing a claim of responsibility for the attempted murder. Their defence told the court there is no evidence linking them to the incident. Refusing bail, the Judge told the court: "This is an extremely serious matter.

"With a large part of the planning for this absolutely heinous attack of Mr Caldwell in front of his son and other young children by an organised crime gang linked to drugs.

"I am refusing bail and remanding each in custody." As the men where lead away, family members shouted at the police in court. They are expected to appear again on 3 August. This now brings the total number of people charged over the gun attack to 13.

