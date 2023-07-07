The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland after thunderstorms which could bring flash flooding are expected to sweep across the region.

Thundery showers and storms may bring some heavy downpours to parts of Northern Ireland perhaps accompanied by hail and frequent lightning

In some places showers and thunderstorms could merge to give a longer spell of wet weather.

This is expected to last across the weekend starting on Friday between 11am and 6pm.The areas which will mostly be affected are Co Antrim, Fermanagh, Londonderry and Tyrone.

Motorists are being advised that there may be travel disruption as flooding could cause difficult driving conditions.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded and damage caused to buildings due to floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

What to expect:

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

Meanwhile, temperatures are still set to rise, particularly on Saturday.

Widespread showers are expected to continue on Monday and Tuesday, the Met Office said.

Forecaster Oliver Claydon said: "Heavy downpours are forecast through the weekend, especially Saturday.

"There is a risk of surface water flooding and difficult driving conditions on the roads due to the heavy thundery downpours.

"These will be heavy and thundery at times, potentially slow moving and most intense across northern areas, and organised into longer spells of rain at times across the south."

