Tyrone GAA have announced that they will launch their own investigation of the circumstances around a stabbing incident at an U-16 game in Cookstown on Thursday night.

Two men were injured and a man in his 30s arrested and taken away for questioning.

The MP for the area said the incident was "shocking" and wished the victims of the stabbing well.

The incident took place at an underage match between Fintona Pearses and Cookstown Fr Rocks.

Two men suffered stab injuries with one taken to hospital for further treatment. The other was treated at the scene.

Tyrone GAA said in a statement on Friday morning that they were aware of the incident.

"Tyrone GAA shall conduct our own investigation into the circumstances," their statement added.

"As the organising body, we treat this incident most seriously, and will be offering our support to those affected.

"We can make no further comment at this time."

Mid Ulster Sinn Féin MP Francie Molly also wished the victims "a full and speedy recovery".

He added: "The fact this incident took place at a game where young people were playing sport is concerning and deeply traumatising, particularly for the young people who witnessed it.

"It’s essential that these young people and children have the support and assistance they require over the coming days.

"I call on anyone with any information to assist the police in their investigation."

SDLP Cookstown councillor Kerri Martin added: “There has been a real sense of shock across Cookstown after last night’s disturbing incident. #

"Fr Rock’s is at the heart of our community and it’s unbelievable that something like this could happen - especially at an underage match.

“I know the club is providing support and assistance to all of the young people who witnessed the incident. My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families at this difficult time and the entire community wish them a speedy recovery.”

Police are investigating and have appealed for information.

