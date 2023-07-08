A 27-year-old man has been arrested after police recovered £60,000 worth of drugs from a home in Belfast.

It happened after police received reports of anti-social behaviour at flats in the King Street area of the city centre at roughly 4.30am on Friday after two men tried to gain entry to a flat and made threats to a woman inside.

Police arrested one of the men and and after a search of his home found large quantities of suspected herbal cannabis.

The man was arrested on several offences including possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession criminal property, attempted burglary and making threats to kill.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

