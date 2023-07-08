A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after a window was smashed at a home in Ballymena.

It happened on the Larne Street Area of the town at around 1.20am on Saturday morning.

The man remains in custody at this time and police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

