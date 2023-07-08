A man has been taken to hospital with a serious ear injury following an assault in south Belfast.

It happened in the Ormeau Road area of the city on Saturday morning.

Police received a report shortly after 6.45am of a fight between two men in the area.When they arrived one of the men was found to have sustained a serious injury to his left ear.He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and a 32-year-old man, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.As he was being transported to custody, the man spat in a police vehicle and was found to be in possession of suspected herbal cannabis.He was further arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

The man remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.

Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch.

