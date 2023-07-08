Play Brightcove video

NHS PARKRUN

This week marked the 75th anniversary of the NHS - and across the UK special park runs were held to mark the occasion.

Doctors nurses and other health workers joined regular runners for one of the events at Stormont on Saturday morning.

ARMAGH SHOOTING

Police are appealing for information after a number of shots were fired through the rear window of a property in armagh.

The attack took place at a house in the Callan Bridge Park area of the City.

A man and a woman were inside the home at the time but neither of them were injured. Police have descrived it as an extremely wreckless attack.

BELFAST DRUGS

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after police recovered drugs with an estimated street value of sixty thousand pounds in Belfast. They arrested the following reports that two people had attempted to force their way into a flat in the King Street area of the City. He has been arrested on suspicion of several offences including possession of a class A controlled drugs, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply attempted burglary and making threats to kill.

DOGS POSIONED

Six dogs have received emergency treatment after eating items toxic to them while being walked in Hillsborough forest park on Friday evening.

All of the animals, including three who are part of a search and rescue team swallowed the food which was on the ground in Hillsborough forest park.

Ryan Gray from K9 search and rescue said piles of almonds, chocolates and grapes had been left in the woods.

A spokesperson for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said: “We are aware of an incident involving foodstuffs which were left in Hillsborough Forest Park and have made a number of dogs very sick.

“While we look into this further, we would urge dog owners and walkers to keep their pets on the lead at all times and to be vigilant.

“If anyone using the park has concerns or notices something unusual, please contact the Council immediately on 028 9244 7300.

“In the meantime, we are following up with the dog owners involved. Anyone whose pet has been affected is asked to get in touch with us.”

ROSSNOWLAUGH PARADE

Now, Twelfth of July celebrations are back in full swing this year, with Rossnowlagh kicking off its parade this afternoon.

Huge crowds came to see the bands in the county Donegal town, with over 50 lodges taking part from counties Donegal, Cavan and Leitrim, as well as visiting Orangemen from Northern Ireland.

GOLF

In Golf and Leona Maguire remains is one of only six players currently under par at the Womans US open in california after a second round 74 left her on One under, six shots off the lead held by America's Bailey Tardy.

County Clare Amatuer Aine Donagan sits two shots further back of Maguire at pebble beach on one over par after a second round 76 which leaves her just outside the top ten going into the weekend.

