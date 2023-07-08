Police are appealing for information after a number of shots were fired through the rear window of a property in Armagh. The attack took place at a house in the Callan Bridge Park area of the City A man and a woman were inside the home at the time but neither of them were injured.

Police have described it as an extremely wreckless attack which could have had serious consequences.

An investigation is underway and police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

