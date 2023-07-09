Four people have been arrested after two men and two women armed with weapons attempted to break into a house in Portstewart.

It happened at 8.30pm on Saturday evening in the Swilly Close Area of the town.

A man and a woman where both inside the property during the attack and the man sustained minor injuries and received treatment at the scene.

A 28-year-old woman, 34-year-old man, 31-year-old man and 61-year-old woman were all arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

The woman inside the home was uninjured but was left shaken by what happened and extensive damage has been caused to windows at both the front and back of the property.

Police described it as a 'terrifying experience' for those involved.

All those arrested remain in custody at this.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

