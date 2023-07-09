Potentially toxic blue-green algae has been spotted at a new location on the north coast.

The bacteria was found earlier this week at beaches in Portstewart and Castlerock and red flag warnings have now been issued to the beach at Downhill this sunday by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

In a statement DAERA said: "Red flags in place for Portstewart/Castlerock/Downhill area, following a further suspected detection of Blue-green Algae at Downhill on Sunday morning. "Benone is clear as of 11am, Sunday morning however the public should remain vigilant for any sightings of algae, which moves with the tide and wind. "Further updates will be provided next week."

