DRUMCREE

The annual Drumcree Orange Order parade has taken place in County Armagh.

It is 25 years since the parade was first prevented from completing its traditional return route along the Garvaghy Road, with the Parades Commission again refusing permission for the return leg this year.

DUNGANNON STABBING

A 29-year-old man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon following an altercation in Dungannon.

He is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court tomorrow.

It follows an incident between two men on Scotch Street around 4:30pm yesterday afternoon.

One of the men suffered a stab wound to his right arm.

SUDDEN DEATH

In Newry, police are at the scene of a sudden death in the Catherine Street area.

There are no further details at present.

BLUE-GREEN ALGAE

A warning for potentially toxic blue-green algae has been extended across the north coast.

It's after a suspected discovery at Downhill this morning where swimming is now not advised.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has warned it may spread to Benone.

The bacteria was found earlier this week at beaches in Castlerock and Portstewart.

MOYGASHEL

The placing of an Irish flag and a picture of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on a bonfire in Co Tyrone is being treated by police as a hate crime. UUP leader Doug Beattie described the actions in Moygashel as "childish" and "not acceptable".

ARMED BURGLARY

Two woman aged 28 and 61 and two men aged 31 and 34 have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary after they attempted to break into a home in Portstewart armed with weapons. It happened around 8.30pm last night in the Swilly Close Area. Two people were inside the property during the attack.

One required treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

BELFAST DRUGS

A 27-year-old man has been charged after police found drugs with an estimated street value of £60,000 in Belfast.

He was arrested following reports that two people had attempted to force their way into a flat in the King Street part of the city.

Police found the drugs after searching the man's home and he has been charged with several offences including possession of a class A controlled drugs and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

