Three people arrested as police seize large quantity of drugs in Newry raid
Three people have been arrested after a large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis and a sum of cash were seized on Saturday evening.
It happened at a property in the Forkhill Road area of Newry on Saturday evening.
Two men aged 33 and 27 and a woman aged 57 have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences and have been released on bail.
Police are appealing for anyone to get in touch.
