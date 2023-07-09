Three people have been arrested after a large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis and a sum of cash were seized on Saturday evening.

It happened at a property in the Forkhill Road area of Newry on Saturday evening.

Two men aged 33 and 27 and a woman aged 57 have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences and have been released on bail.

Police are appealing for anyone to get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.