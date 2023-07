Derry residents have been urged to keep windows and doors shut due to a gas leak.

Emergency services are at the scene on O'Donovan Road.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

A number of nearby homes have been evacuated and the Acorn centre has been opened for those who have had to leave their homes.

