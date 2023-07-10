The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for all of Northern Ireland on Monday.

They say there is a chance of travel disruption and flooding due to thunderstorms that are predicted to hit between 2pm and 10pm.

The Met Office is also warning of potential damage to buildings from lightning strikes and strong winds.

The Met Office weather alert.

They’ve also stated there is a “slight chance” power cuts could occur.

The Met Office are forecasting “some longer spells of rain developing this afternoon” which “may turn heavy in places” with a maximum temperature of 19 °C.

"Many places," forecasters said, "would miss the worst."

"But where they do occur, heavy rain, frequent lightning and some hail is possible.

"A few places could see 20-30 mm of rain in one hour with a small chance of 40-60 mm in two-three hours.

Then in the evening heavy rain will continue before clearing north. “The rest of the night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers, perhaps heavy.”

