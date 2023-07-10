Four people have been charged after police were called to an aggravated burglary in Portstewart on Saturday.

The men, aged 31 and 34, and the women, aged 28 and 61, have been charged with offences including aggravated burglary with intent to commit unlawful damage, possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

It follows an incident at 8.30pm on Saturday evening in the Swilly Close area of the town.

A man and a woman were both inside the property during the attack and the man sustained minor injuries and received treatment at the scene.

