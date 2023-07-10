Play Brightcove video

The presence of toxic blue-green algae on the North Coast stretching from Portstewart to Downhill and Castlerock and potentially beyond has business owners and holidaymakers worried.

However, most believe that while it's having an effect, it won't ruin the summer break for thousands of people living in and visiting the area.

On Benone Beach, which is highly regarded for its blue flag status, visitors on Monday were seeing red when the warning to avoid the water was extended to cover there as a precautionary measure.

The authorities weren’t taking any chances and red-flagged it like the others with regard to the toxic blue-green algae found at Portstewart, Downhill and Castlerock beaches during the past week.

Swimmers and dog walkers appeared to take heed of the expert advice to avoid the sea.

At the start of the holiday season, any potential risk to trade has business owners worried .

But the authorities moved to reassure them that daily samples are being taken to be able to assess when the red flags can be taken down.

On Monday evening the red flags were removed.

However, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs urged people to remain vigilant as the material could still be found in the water and could pose a dangers to both people and animals.

