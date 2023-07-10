Preparations are stepping up across Northern Ireland as bonfire builders put the finishing touches to their pyres.

Most of the bonfires to mark the traditional 12 July celebrations will be lit on 11 July. Moygashel was a notable exception when it was burnt on Saturday night.

The Twelfth marks the victory of Protestant King William of Orange over Catholic King James II in the Battle of the Boyne in 1690, an act that secured a Protestant line of succession for the British crown.

There has been controversy around bonfires in previous years, with election posters and Irish flags hung from the stacks of wood, with some towering more than 100ft high.

In Moygashel this year, a anti-Northern Ireland Protocol bonfire, attracted attention online after a boat was placed on the top of it. By Saturday evening, an Irish tricolour and a republican flag, as well as a picture of Mr Varadkar, had been added on the boat.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he believes the overwhelming majority of unionists oppose the placing of an Irish flag and a picture of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on a loyalist bonfire. Police are investigating the incident at the bonfire in Co Tyrone at the weekend as a “hate crime”.

In Larne, Craigyhill bonfire builders set an unofficial world record last year with their pyre reaching around 202ft.

A Bonfire near the Donegall Road Credit: Pacemaker

A Bonfire near the Donegall Road Credit: Pacemaker

A Bonfire on the Newtownards Road Credit: Pacemaker

A Bonfire on the Newtownards Road Credit: Pacemaker

Ballymacash Bonfire in Lisburn Credit: Pacemaker

Ballymacash Bonfire in Lisburn Credit: Pacemaker

A Bonfire in the Duncairn area of Belfast Credit: Pacemaker

A Bonfire in the Duncairn area of Belfast Credit: Pacemaker

A bonfire near Sandy Row in Belfast Credit: Pacemaker

A bonfire near Sandy Row in Belfast Credit: Pacemaker

A bonfire in the Shankill are of Belfast Credit: Pacemaker

The Sandy Row bonfire.

A bonfire in the Shankill are of Belfast Credit: Pacemaker

There was condemnation after a poster of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Irish tricolour appeared on a bonfire in Moygashel.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.