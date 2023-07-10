A man was put in hospital after he was beaten with a golf club in a burglary in Londonderry.

The 34-year-old suffered head injuries, police said.

The incident happened in the Grafton Street area on Sunday night.

Detective Sergeant Gavin McLaughlin said: “Shortly before 11pm, it was reported that a 34-year-old man had been assaulted in a house in the area.

“Two men, one armed with a golf club forced their way into the property and assaulted the man. The victim sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1986 09/07/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

