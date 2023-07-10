Northern Ireland's Monday morning headlines

Play Brightcove video

Katie Andrews has your Monday morning headlines for Northern Ireland

COVID INQUIRY

Northern Ireland's Chief Medical Officer, is due to give evidence at the UK Covid inquiry in London today.

Professor Sir Michael McBride will discuss the preparedness in the run up to the pandemic.

Former first minister Arlene Foster and Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill are expected to appear at the inquiry later this week.

NI BUDGET

A bill outlining the budget for Northern Ireland in the absence of an Executive will be debated by MPs today.

The legislation which has been proposed by Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris would see Stormont departments receive just over 14 billion pounds for the financial year.

BLUE-GREEN ALGAE

A warning for potentially toxic blue-green algae has been extended after a suspected discovery at Downhill beach yesterday where swimming is now not advised.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has warned it may have spread to Benone. The bacteria was found last week at beaches in Castlerock and Portstewart.

BUSINESS

Business activity across Northern Ireland continues to rise as June saw an increase in both output and employment.

The monthly figures from Ulster Bank show best performing sectors were manufacturing. However, it found that construction and retail recorded a slight drop.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.