Portadown FC have denied an event which appeared to have loyalist paramilitary flags and memorabilia on display was held at the club’s ground.

A social media post showed pictures of the event and claimed it was at a social club at the team’s Shamrock Park ground.

However, the recently relegated side say this was not the case.

“Portadown Football club have been made aware of a social media post regarding an event purporting to have been held inside Shamrock Park over the weekend,” the club said in a statement.

“We would like to make it abundantly clear that the premises used for this event is not operated by Portadown Football Club, not is it under the jurisdiction of Portadown Football Club.

“Portadown FC are proud to be a community based club where all are respected and welcomed at Shamrock Park.”

The original tweet accompanied by four pictures claimed a “UDA terrorist display" was in the social club and if the club was aware.”

