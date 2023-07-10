Play Brightcove video

Tennis season is in full swing, with one of the biggest sporting events of the year back on our screens.

This year marks the 136th Wimbledon Championship.

While there have been plenty of magic moments throughout the competition already this year, why has Northern Ireland struggled to ever hit the centre stage?

Isabella Connor is a rising star in the world of tennis, having started playing at the age of three.

"As soon as I picked up a racket I knew it was a sport for me," the 17-year-old told UTV.

"Tennis is very beneficial. It's good for your fitness, good to get fresh air, there's also a social aspect to it, and you get to meet new people through doubles. You can also play at any level at any age and any club."

When it comes to Wimbledon, Isabella is a super fan.

"I'd love to play at Wimbledon some day as I would love to experience the whole vibe and atmosphere because it seems very good."

While Wimbledon fever may be sweeping through households across the country - the number of players from this part of the world to make the cut are few and far between. To date, only one Belfast player has served her way to the competition.

Claire Curran secured a top 100 doubles ranking and played in a total of four Wimbledon Championships.

Former pro-turned coach Peter Bothwell knows all too well how much of an effort it can be to reach the top of the leader board.

"Wimbledon is top 128 in the world, my career in singles was 602 and 442 in doubles," he told UTV.

"That meant I was playing in the 3rd, and moving into the 2nd tier, of tennis for a period of time."

During his tenure on the turf as a professional, he played some of the sportstars who are now at the top of their games, including Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In order for a player from Northern Ireland to be in with a shot of winning Wimbledon, Peter said there three key things he thinks need to change.

"Firstly, infrastructure. Court surface, which is challenging due to the weather, but most of the tour is played on clay and hard courts, whereas most clubs in Northern Ireland have all weather surfaces.

"Secondly, competition. If you're in Spain there is a competition every weekend, whereas over here, they're trying to make it changes to it and make it better, but it's more a summer sport.

"And thirdly, culture. We haven't had any players at the top of the game, so we need to get one player, or more players at the top of the game who are then inspiring kids to pick up a racket and give it a go."

While we might not have made centre court just yet, we all know this place punches above its weight when it comes to sport.

So one day, who knows, we could very well make it game, set and match.

