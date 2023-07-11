Former first minister Arlene Foster has told the Covid-19 inquiry the UK Government should have done more to ensure Northern Ireland was prepared for a pandemic while the Stormont institutions were down prior to 2020.

Baroness Foster, giving evidence in London, was asked about how the absence of government here impacted on the ability to plan for a health emergency.

"I think there was a reduced resilience and as I've said I believe the Westminster politicians who were in charge of Northern Ireland ostensibly from a sovereignty point of view at that time should have been made aware of that difficulty and should have acted," she said.

"Because if there is a gap in resilience in part of the United Kingdom, surely that should concern the government of the UK in terms of where there are gaps whether that's in Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland."

The UK Covid Inquiry is examining how prepared the nation was ahead of the coronavirus pandemic which struck in early 2020.

Northern Ireland's Executive collapsed in January 2017 and was not restored until January 2020.

The former permanent secretary for the Department of Health, Richard Pengelly, is also due to appear at the inquiry on Tuesday.

It comes after Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride gave evidence on Monday.

He said the absence of Stormont ministers had a significant impact on Northern Ireland's preparedness for the Covid-19 pandemic.

