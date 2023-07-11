Police believe £2m worth of class A and B drugs found in a van in England were destined for Northern Ireland.

The suspected cannabis and cocaine was recovered by West Midlands Police in the Walsall area on 6 July.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and later bailed for further enquiries to be carried out.

The PSNI says the "significant" quantity of drugs was destined to arrive in Northern Ireland.

Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “West Midlands Police local response officers were called last Thursday to the report of a suspicious van in the Walsall area.

"Officers attended and gained entry to the van in which they found suspected cannabis and cocaine with an approximate street value of £2m.

"A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and was later bailed for further enquiries to be carried out."

He continued: “We believe that this significant quantity of drugs was destined to arrive in Northern Ireland, and would then likely have been distributed and sold in local communities here.

"The organised crime gangs involved in this activity profit hugely from the sale of these harmful drugs and have no care for the destruction and harm they cause to people’s lives.

"We will continue every effort to disrupt this criminality, working with other UK and international policing teams to do so."

He said the police investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information to come forward.

