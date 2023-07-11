The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has issued its yearly advice in regards to safety around bonfires.

Bonfires are set to be lit in loyalist areas across Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening. Some of the pyres, mainly constructed by stacking wooden pallets, have already been torched in recent nights – but the vast majority will be ignited tonight.

The 'Eleventh Night' fires are traditionally lit on the eve of the Twelfth of July – a day when members of Protestant loyal orders parade to commemorate the Battle of Boyne in 1690.

In issuing its advise the fire service says there is no such thing as a completely safe bonfire.

They say all fires have the potential to be dangerous due to a list of uncontrolled factors including the following:

weather conditions

environmental conditions

proximity and surrounding environment

human behaviour

supervision

control measures.

Importantly, the fire service says it has no legal power to inspect or assess the risks involved with individual bonfires with the service saying: "The ultimate responsibility lies with the owner of the land on which the bonfire is built.

"NIFRS has no enforcement power in relation to the size and location of bonfires.

They have also issued a checklist for all bonfire builders to consider to ensure their pyre's are as safe as possible.

The checklist includes:

Consulting and informing any neighbours prior to having a bonfire.

Being careful what materials are used in the bonfire, eg:o damp material can cause excess smokeo tyres, plastics, paints and materials containing foam can produce large amounts ofsmoke and toxic fumeso aerosols, cylinders and canisters may explode causing injury; ando don’t throw any fireworks into the fire.

Bonfire builders must ensure:

The bonfire should only be built in a clear open space to reduce the likelihood of fire spread by radiated heat.

Petrol, paraffin or accelerants should never be used.

Bonfires should be supervised at all times, with onlookers maintaining a safe distance.

At any sign of danger, or in the event of an emergency, dial 999 and ask for NIFRS.

If you are attending a bonfire the fire service advises you to:

keep a safe distance from the fire – especially children who should be supervised at all times

keep pets and animals away from the fire and

at any sign of danger, or in the event of an emergency, dial 999 and ask for NIFRS.

Remember, if we are tasked to a bonfire related incident, it is because someone from the local community has a concern and requires NIFRS assistance.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.