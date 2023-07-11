Play Brightcove video

When Kenny Bruce first invested in Larne he promised Champions League nights for the Inver Park side.

Tomorrow night that dream will be fulfilled.

The Irish Premiership champions travel to Finland to face HJK Helsinki in the club's first ever Champions League tie.

They may be underdogs but it is a challenge manager Tiernan Lynch is relishing:

"It's a game we have been looking forward to for a couple of weeks, we've dreamt about getting ourselves to this stage where we could put ourselves into a Champions League draw and one that we can give a good account of ourselves."

"They're a good side, they play some really good football, they are very tactical in what they do and how they do it but we have to concentrate on us."

The boys are exciting about going over there and we'll enjoy the challenge."

Larne have been boosted by the news that striker Lee Bonis has signed a contract extension with the club despite interest from clubs in England and Scotland.

The Invermen have been linked with a move for Cliftonville defender Levi Ives. The 25-year old has handed in a written transfer request at Solitude in the hope of forcing a move.

"I'm not going to talk about players while they are at other clubs but we have interest in a number of players out there who we feel would come into our team and definitely give us something we don't already have," said Lynch.

