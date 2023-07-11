A man has fallen off a bonfire in Newtownards.

In a statement the Northern Ireland Ambulance service said it recieved a 999 call just after 10pm following reports of an incident on the Portaferry Road in Newtownards.

"NIAS dispatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and emergency crew to the incident," a spokesman said.

"Following an assessment and initial treatment at the scene, the patient is being taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital."

Last year, a bonfire builder in Larne died after falling off the pyre in Antiville days before the Eleventh. The pyre was later dismantled as a mark of respect to the man.

More to follow...

