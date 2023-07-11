A north Belfast man who burgled rooms at a city centre hotel stealing £700 was jailed on Tuesday for seven months. Simon McDonagh, (39) of Duncairn Gardens, pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and burglary with intent to steal and possessing class C drugs. He further admitted offences of attempted theft, criminal damage and possessing a blade in a public place.

A prosecution lawyer told Belfast Magistrates' Court court that on Sunday, December 11, 2022, police attended the Hampton by Hilton Hotel in Hope Street. A night manager told police that at 6.55 am that morning a guest staying in room 104 reported an unknown male in the room who identified himself as 'security'. "The defendant exited the room after being challenged. On checking CCTV, the defendant was seen entering room 104 and room 106. "He also entered room 204 where he stayed for several minutes before leaving. The night manager met the defendant on the first floor and took a master key off him and claimed he was a guest.'' The prosecutor said McDonagh was taken downstairs to check to see if he was a guest and gave the name 'Mary' which was fake. "He then tried to exit the hotel through the main entrance but this was locked. The defendant ran off and left through the fire exit. "Guests in room 104 and 106 were spoken to.

"Nothing was stolen from their rooms but they were left quite shaken by the incidents. "Guests in room 204 were not present and police checked the room and found travel suitcases which appeared to have been rummaged through.'' They later reported that £700 was missing from their belongings. The master key found in McDonagh's possession belonged to a member of staff who said it was in his locker room but did know how the defendant had accessed it. By April 26, 2023, McDonagh was identified from the CCTV footage which was circulated to police. On May 19, 2023, police were on mobile patrol in College Square, Belfast, and observed a male "stumbling and couldn't walk in a straight line''. The prosecutor said police officers noticed blister packets of prescription tablets in his hands: 16 Gabapentin and 30 Diazapam worth around £45. He was arrested but gave a no comment interview. District Judge Steven Keown heard that at 1.20 pm on Tuesday, June 20 this year, police were alerted that a male was removing security tags from clothing at JD Sports in Castle Place, Belfast, before leaving the store. "Staff were able to retrieve a Hugo Boss shirt which had been damaged by the defendant when removing the security tag. It was worth approximately £45,'' said the prosecution lawyer. "Police CCTV operators followed the male and he was arrested in Townsend Street for attempted theft and criminal damage. Police searched his pockets and found a stanley blade.'' Defence barrister Seamus Lannon asked the court to give McDonagh credit for his guilty pleas. "He is someone who has been in and out of prison and has been in prison significantly in recent times. He is a man who has his difficulties with substances and so on,'' said Mr Lannon. "There would have been prosecutorial difficulties in this case if he had decided to contest these charges, including the £700 matter.''

