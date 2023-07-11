A protest parade has taken place in Newtownards, Co Down in opposition to criminal gangs.

Hundreds of people took part in the march on Monday evening, some carrying signs saying 'stand up to criminal intimidation'.

It comes as officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force carried out two searches in the Weavers Grange area.

They said the searches were part of an ongoing investigation into criminal activity linked to a feud between drugs gangs in North Down.

“A sum of cash and a small quantity of suspected Class A drugs were recovered from one of the properties," said Detective Inspector Corrigan.

“The PCTF remains committed to tackling all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries.

“We will continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in criminal activity, and I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the ongoing feud between drug gangs in the area, to contact police on 101."

The parade follows after violence flared between what police have described as "expelled members of the UDA" involved in drugs in the area. A number of people have appeared in court.

