A Larne bonfire which builders have attempted to make the tallest in the world should be celebrated, the town's MP has said.

Sammy Wilson commended those behind the structure in the Craigyhill estate, calling it a 'feat of engineering'.

Estimated to stand at 210ft, which is 8ft taller than last year, the organisers hope it will make the Guinness Book of Records, but others are worried about the danger it poses.

Those behind the bonfire say they have taken neccessary precautions.

MP Sammy Wilson issued a motion in parliament calling on the height of the pyre to be recognised:

"This is an amazing feat of engineering,” he told UTV.

"Apart from anything else these are pallets piled up on top of each other.

"I think when I was there, there was about 40 layers of these pallets and they are all being held together.

"Even in the high winds of the weekend they still stayed together so it is quite a feat of engineering, something for the local community to be proud of".

Despite the enthusiasm the Alliance Party say the size of some bonfire needs to be looked at due to the concerns from authorities.

Party MLA Danny Donnelly said: "I know people in the area have raised concerns with me about danger to life and property in the area and I would hope the bonfire builders have taken as many safety measures as they can.

"No bonfire is safe and we want to see these events pass as peacefully as possible.”

The bonfire has been built on council land.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said it was working on building relations with community leaders.

The fire service has issued safety advice ahead of the lighting of bonfires which can be found here.

