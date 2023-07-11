A 37-year-old man has been arrested after two staff members were threatened in a Belfast shopping centre.

It happened at around 2.15pm on Tuesday afternoon and the man was subsequently arrested in the Donegall Road area of west Belfast on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

No one was injured and police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

