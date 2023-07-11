Play Brightcove video

'Covid-19 inquiry'

Northern Ireland's former first minister is due is due to give evidence at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry today.

Dame Arlene Foster will be joined by former permanent secretary for the Department of Health, Richard Pengelly.

Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride gave evidence yesterday and said the absence of Stormont ministers had a significant impact on Northern Ireland's preparedness for the pandemic.

'Ban lifted'

A red flag bathing ban has been lifted at several beaches on the north coast following the discovery of blue-green algae.

The removal of the red flag status means people can now enter the water again, but DAERA has advised the public to remain vigilant.

Weekly monitoring of the waters will continue.

'Eleventh Night'

Unionist leaders have called for respectful celebrations as people bere celebrate the annual 'Eleventh Night' bonfires.

Around 250 pyres will be lit across Northern Ireland tonight.

'Holiday scam'

Holidaymakers in Northern Ireland are being warned to be cautious after a report revealed 105 people here were victims of scams last year, whilst booking a holiday.

More than £15m was lost, an average loss of over two thousand pounds per victim.

