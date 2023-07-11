Two men have been charged following a hijacking in the Holylands area of Belfast.

It happened on Monday night in Fitzroy Avenue. The two men, both aged 23, have been charged with hijacking, false imprisonment and common assault. One of the men is further charged with two counts of theft. They are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

