A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after a car collided with a tree in Londonderry.

The crash happened just before 8.45am on Tuesday morning on the Letterkenny road.

Police attended the scene alongside the fire and ambulance services.

Police are appealing for information and are asking for anyone who was travelling in the area at the time to get in touch.

