The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service dealt with 34 bonfire related call outs on the eleventh night.

A statement from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said they received 147 emergency 999 calls between 6pm on Tuesday 11th and 2am on Wednesday 12th July.

The number of calls represents a drop of 28% on the figures from last year.

They said 34 of the calls were bonfire-related, one less than last year.

The period between 10pm and 1am was peak activity for the NIFRS.

The Fire and Rescue Service said they maintained a normal repsonse during the evening, and attended a range of other incidents throughout, including a kitchen fire.

